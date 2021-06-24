High Point man arrested after investigators find over 70 grams of heroin, multiple guns in home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with trafficking heroin, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

The HPPD Vice and Narcotics Unit began a drug investigation involving a home on Langford Avenue believed to be a hot spot of criminal activity and violent behavior.

The police have responded to the home 18 times since March 2021. Five of those calls were drug-related, and one of them reported an armed person.

During the investigation, a search warrant was granted for the house. On Wednesday, the Vice

and Narcotics Unit executed the search warrant.

Edward Lindsay, 57, of High Point, was found in the home and arrested. Lindsay has been arrested

five times previously, once for trafficking heroin and once for possession of cocaine.

Investigators searching the home found 72 grams of heroin, four guns and $3,897 in cash that were seized during the search.

None of the guns were reported stolen. The heroin is valued at over $7,200.

Lindsay Jr. was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling for narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is in the Guilford County Jail in High Point under a $200,000 secured bond.

Josie Lindsay was murdered in the home on Langford Avenue in 2017 during a drive-by shooting.