High Point man accused of shooting Winston-Salem man during license plate theft

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital after being shot on Friday while trying to steal a license plate, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:13 p.m., officers with the WSPD were sent to North Patterson Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 37-year-old Winston-Salem man, later identified as Gustavo Rodriguez-Euceda, with a single gunshot wound to his foot.

A 30-year-old High Point man, later identified as George Childress, was also found at the scene uninjured.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Euceda was trying to steal the license plate off of Childress’ vehicle, which was parked in the 300 block of 34th Street.

Childress then confronted Rodriguez-Euceda. Police say Rodriguez-Euceda tried to run away, and Childress shot him in the foot.

He was taken to a hospital.

Rodriguez-Euceda was cited with attempted larceny of the registration plate.

Childress was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.