‘The economy is opening back up’: High Point Furniture Market back in full swing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The streets in downtown High Point are filled, and showrooms are too.

They’re ready for the people who make their living buying furniture like Carmen Brown.

“I feel alive,” she said.

She’s been making the trip from Jamaica for the last 20 years. Now she’s thankful to be back at the High Point Furniture Market, especially after 2020.

“It was kind of strange. I had to stay home. I had to order online, and I didn’t like that. I prefer to come and feel and touch,” Carmen said.

“It affects our hotels, our restaurants. Really the whole economy in the city is affected by that,” Mayor Jay Wagner said.

He says he’s ready for the city to make a rebound from last year.

“It’s just great to get the energy back here, to get folks excited to be back in High Point again. There has been a real estate boom, so people are buying furniture. The economy is opening back up,” he said.

There’s also a new movement called HPxD, which would make High Point a year-round furniture market.

“To be bringing interior designers in from all over the world all over the county, I should say year-round, it builds our image of a creative hub and capital,” said Dudley Moore, chairman of Moving High Point Forward

“With HP, I feel like it takes a village…and coming here, I feel I really like being in this village and moving forward. I feel it’s going to be a lot easier for me to shop for clients because I can come whenever I need to,” said Nancy Fire, cofounder of Design Work International.