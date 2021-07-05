High Point driver charged with open container, texting while driving after car overturns on Business 85

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on Business 85 near Vickrey Chapel Road.

According to Highway Patrol, Iday Montrail Brooks of High Point was heading north. They swerved and then ran off the road into an ambankment, causing the car to overturn.

Brooks was charged with reckless driving, open container, driving with a revoked license, texting and driving as well as speeding.

The accident scene was cleared about an hour later.

No one was injured in the crash.