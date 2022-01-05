High Point crews face fire at Ingleside Drive home; utility poles knocked down

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on scene of a house fire on Ingleside Drive in High Point.

Four fire trucks responded the scene near North Main Street and West Hartley Drive as well as multiple utility trucks working to repair utility poles that were knocked down.

Nearby residents say they lost power at about 12 p.m. Wednesday and had not yet seen power return as of about 4:15 p.m.

No word on if anyone was in the house at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

