High Point community advocates fighting food insecurity, encouraging healthier eating

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point is 14th in the nation when it comes to food insecurity.

Community advocates are trying to keep up the progress they’ve made. The American Heart Association just received a $300,000 grant from the Congdon Family Foundation to keep those efforts going.

Chef N’Gai Dickerson has always loved healthy food.

“It pretty much came from my grandmother,” Dickerson said. “She was big on fresh ingredients before it was a thing.

Now, Dickerson is empowering other people to make better choices. He’s the executive chef of the Triad Mobile Kitchen, an initiative through the American Heart Association.

He teaches groups of people how they can make small choices with big health impacts.

“I think that’s the key, meeting them where they are and encouraging them to continue to cook, but hey, let’s introduce this too,” Dickerson said.

The mobile kitchen has already reached around 10,000 families across the Triad.

Now, they’re trying to reach 30,000 more in High Point.

“That connection between one’s diet and heart disease and stroke. It’s important to increase your access to healthy options if you are living with diabetes,” said Linda King, community impact director with the American Heart Association.

They’re also expanding their Three Meals a Day program.

They will send 2,000 High Point Students home with good food to eat.

“These places are growing. Winston-Salem is growing, High Point is growing, and we don’t want to grow with the same mentality,” Dickerson said. “If we’re going to grow uptown, we need to grow downtown as well.”

The association is also opening up smaller grants to fund farmers’ markets and other initiatives that promote healthy living. Those applications will be available towards the end of the year.