High Point comic book shop owner brings together fans for Triad Comic Con

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Comic book, movie and anime fans came together over the weekend for a fun event.

Hundreds of people came out to Triad Comic Con, dressed up as their favorite characters. Vendors sold comic books and pop culture memorabilia. There was even a pro-wrestling show in the middle of the convention.

Triad Comic Con was put on with help from Fred Wright Jr. who owns Eastgate Comics.

People were happy to enjoy an event that brought the community together. “There’s definitely a strong sense of community here. From the youngest kid to the oldest man, you know, we are all kind of here looking and appreciating the same thing and you don’t feel like there’s… no one here is different. I mean we’re all the same and we’re just having some fun together,” convention guest Brandon Hudspeth said.

There were food trucks and areas set up for games as well.

You can visit Eastgate Comics at 204-C Eastchester Drive in High Point.