(WGHP) — Here’s where you can watch fireworks in the Piedmont Triad. Know about somewhere not on our list, or have a change? Please email it to news@wghp.com.

High Point: The Uncle Sam Jam is being held at Oak Hollow Festival Park on 1841 Eastchester Drive. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The event features live music and fireworks.

Gibsonville: Guilford County Parks will host the 14th annual Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park on 3441 Northeast Park Drive on Saturday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Greensboro: No big fireworks show will be held in Greensboro this year, but the Fun Fourth Festival will be held over the holiday weekend. The festival will feature a parade, live music and food booths.

Kernersville: A Fourth of July concert and fireworks show starts on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Kernersville Elementary on 512 W. Mountain St.

Winston-Salem: The Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will have a fireworks display on July 4. The parking lots on 815 Salem Lake Road and 1075 Shalimar Drive will be open for anyone who wants to watch the fireworks from the parking lots.