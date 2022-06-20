(WGHP) — The Fourth of July will be here before you know it, which means cities across the Piedmont Triad are preparing to celebrate.

We’re listing fireworks shows and events as they’re announced, so this list will be updated daily as we get closer to the holiday.

Know about somewhere not on our list, or have a change? Please email it to news@wghp.com.

Burlington

The fireworks show will be on Friday, July 1, at the Burlington Athletic Stadium in collaboration with the Burlington Sock Puppets.

Gibsonville

A fireworks extravaganza will be held at Northeast Park Sunday, July 3, all day.

Greensboro

The Fun Fourth celebration returns to downtown Greensboro on July 4.

High Point

The Uncle Sam Jam will be held on July 4. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m.

Jamestown

The 4th of July Bash in Jamestown will be held on Saturday, July 2, and will feature fireworks, live music, food vendors and more.

Mebane

Mebane will host the July 4th Family Music Festival. Music begins at 7 p.m., and fireworks follow at 9:40 p.m.

Mocksville

Davie County’s largest event of the year, the Independence Celebration, will be held on Saturday, July 2. It will feature live music and fireworks.

Thomasville

On Sunday, July 3, you’ll be able to check out the fireworks at Hughes Park.

Troy

You can watch the demolition derby and fireworks show in Troy on Friday, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Farm at Uwharrie.