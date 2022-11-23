GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you planning to shop on Black Friday?

Retailers certainly hope so, and they plan to be open early and late to accommodate your schedule and give you access to what they say are their best deals. We know that about 1 in 3 of you will darken a store door on Friday.

Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Every major retailer, old-school mall, outdoor shopping plaza and strip center has a plan. Each knows its clientele and community, and in North Carolina, there are literally hundreds of options, from South Park in Charlotte to the outlet shops in Blowing Rock and Asheville and the Outer Banks Mall.

For several years stores opened their doors on Thanksgiving, but that concept ended. Dozens of the major names decided to close on the holiday, though each would tout its online options to get your early dollop of dough.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season,” Walmart Chief Merchandising Officer Charles Redfield said in a statement last month.

When will they open?

Target stores will open at 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CNET, the retail watchdog that employs a Black Friday blog, put together a list of when the major chains would be open. These opening times could vary from store to store, but starting with the earliest, CNET found:

5 a.m.: Best Buy, Kohls, Walmart

Best Buy, Kohls, Walmart 6 a.m.: Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty,

Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty, 7 a.m.: GameStop, Target

GameStop, Target 8 a.m.: Apple stores, Dillard’s, Sam’s Club Plus

Apple stores, Dillard’s, Sam’s Club Plus 9 a.m.: Costco, Nordstrom’s

Costco, Nordstrom’s 10 a.m.: Sam’s Club

Shopping centers in the Triad

Friendly Center (WGHP file photo)

There are dozens of shopping centers in the 14 counties of the Piedmont Triad. Again they range from dozens of stores to a handful. You can check this list for all your options.

We sampled the most-trafficked locations in the region. They include some of the big-box stores listed above, which may operate on their individual schedules. But each plaza announced its own base hours:

Shoppers check the store directory at Hanes Mall while shopping on Black Friday last year. Journal photo.