Here is the schedule for holiday closings across the Triad

(WGHP) — Governments and municipalities have set their holiday closing schedules, and most will be taking for a 3-day break for Christmas.

That would align with the North Carolina state government’s plans to be closed on Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 27 for Christmas, which this year falls on a Saturday. This includes the Department of Motor Vehicles for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations.

The North Carolina court system is closed on Dec. 23, 24, 27 and on Dec. 31.

There are some variations to the schedules based on the government, but in most cases city governments are aligning with their county governments.

Alamance, Alleghany, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties and their county seats will be closed Dec. 23-27 for Christmas.

High Point will be closed only on Dec. 24, which varies from Guilford County included in the list above.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are also outliers. The city will be closed Dec. 24, and the county will be closed on Dec. 24 and on Dec. 27-28.

Stokes County is closed Dec. 23-24, and the city of Danbury lists Dec. 27 as well.

All jurisdictions are taking only Dec. 31 for New Year’s Day.

Garbage service

Garbage service for customers who are scheduled for pick-up service on days when the holidays fall are adjusted variously based on government contracts:

GREENSBORO: Trash and recycling collections remain the same on Dec. 23. There will be no collection on Dec. 27, and those customers will be served on Dec. 28, and customers normally scheduled on Dec. 28 will be serviced on Dec. 29. The White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 27 and Jan. 1. The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.

WINSTON-SALEM: Garbage collection scheduled for Dec. 24 will be collected on Dec. 27, and those customers scheduled for Dec. 31 will be serviced on Jan. 3. Recycling yard waste will be on normal schedules.

HIGH POINT: No garbage pickup on either Dec. 24 or Dec. 31. There is no yard-waste pick-up on Dec. 27-31.

LEXINGTON: Wednesday waste collection services are moved to Dec. 21 and Thursday and Friday services are moved to Dec. 22.

ASHEBORO: Saturday customers will be picked up with normal collections on Dec. 27 and 28. No changes for New Year’s weekend. No recycling collections Dec. 27-31.

BURLINGTON: Garbage pickup scheduled for Dec. 23 or 24 will be picked up on Dec. 22. Service scheduled for Dec. 31 will be picked up on Dec. 30.