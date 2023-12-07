(WGHP) — How affordable is the Tar Heel State?

There are some places, mostly small towns and suburbs of cities, with relatively low costs of living.

Researchers at Niche, which is a ranking and review site, released a comprehensive assessment of the affordability across North Carolina.

A location’s food and fuel costs and median tax rates were taken into consideration to measure the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area.

Click here to learn more about the methodology.

Researchers with Niche consider these locations to be the top 25 places in the Tar Heel State with the lowest cost of living.

1.) White Plains

2.) Gamewell

3.) South Henderson

4.) Flat Rock

5.) La Grange

6.) East Spencer

7.) Connelly Springs

8.) Salem

9.) Valdese

10.) Drexel

11.) Haw River

12.) Welcome

13.) Mulberry

14.) Pleasant Garden

15.) Faith

16.) McLeansville

17.) Sawmills

18.) Elroy

19.) Biscoe

20.) Fairplains

21.) Troy

22.) Mayodan

23.) Wallburg

24.) Spindale

25.) Tyro