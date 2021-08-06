Here are the highest-paying jobs in North Carolina

(WGHP) — Have you ever been lying in the dentist’s chair while someone in scrubs pokes at your teeth with a sharp metal instrument and thought, “How much do they get paid to do this?”

Well, over at FOX8, we’ve been wondering the same thing, so we decided to head over to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for answers. Here’s what we found after going over the 40 highest-paying jobs in NC.

Anesthesiologists top the list

First off, medical jobs unsurprisingly make up the majority of the highest-paying jobs in NC with anesthesiologists making the most at $279,300 a year.

Anesthesiologists are so highly compensated because they do more than just put patients under anesthesia. They are doctors who look after patients before, during and after surgery and may also lead a hospital’s entire anesthesia care team.

A nurse anesthetist (9 on the list) makes $192,830 a year and is typically the person directly responsible for administering anesthesia ahead of surgery.

The only job in the top ten not related to the medical field is chief executive at number 6. They make $220,940 a year.

Why do physicists make $140,000 a year?

One surprise we found was that physicists (21 on the list) make more than both lawyers (24 on the list) and pharmacists (30 on the list). Physicists make $140,280 a year while lawyers and pharmacists make $132,190 and $123,770, respectively.

If you’re like us, you’re wondering what exactly physicists do and why they get paid $140,280 to do it.

Physicists work to develop theories about the building blocks of the universe such as space, time and matter.

But on a more down-to-Earth level, the reason they get paid so much is they apply the results from their experiments testing theories and laws to problems in fields like optics, aerospace technology and nuclear energy.

Speaking of nuclear energy

Another surprise we came across was that nuclear engineers (35 on the list) make $121,510 in North Carolina.

Four nuclear power plants serve North Carolina. They’re located in Southport, New Hill, Huntersville and York, South Carolina.

Nuclear power plants work by using heat created from nuclear fission to change water into steam. This process powers the generators which then create electricity.

Nuclear engineers and others who work with nuclear power are paid highly because many North Carolinians live or work close to a nuclear plant.

The day-to-day operation of the plants is regulated closely by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), but an accident could affect the health of people living near a nuclear plant due to dangerous levels of radiation.

North Carolina’s 40 highest-paying jobs

Here’s the full list of the 40 highest paying jobs available to North Carolinians:

anesthesiologists — $279,300

general internal medicine physicians (doctor) — $273,320

orthodontists — $271,270

obstetricians/gynecologists — $247,180

family medicine physicians — $223,190

chief executives — $220,940

ophthalmologists, except pediatric — $198,750

psychiatrists — $193,650

nurse anesthetists — $192,830

podiatrists — $186,100

dentists — $178,980

natural sciences managers — $164,760

pediatricians — $159,530

financial managers — $155,580

sales managers — $147,630

marketing managers — $146,690

computer and information systems managers — $146,690

optometrists — $143,320

postsecondary law teachers — $141,580

architectural and engineering managers — $140,940

physicists — $140,280

health specialties/postsecondary teachers — $139,290

actuaries — $137,190

lawyers — $132,190

personal financial advisors — $131,780

human resources managers — $129,870

general and operations managers — $129,400

training and development managers — $125,900

management jobs — $124,620

pharmacists — $123,770

personal service managers/entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling — $123,150

advertising and promotions managers — $122,670

public relations and fundraising managers — $122,630

purchasing managers — $122,540

nuclear engineers — $121,510

medical and health services managers — $120,060

airline pilots/copilots/flight engineers — $119,900

agents and business managers of artists, performers and athletes — $117,880

veterinarians — $117,690

data scientists and mathematical science occupations — $117,370