HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home.

Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments.

Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe they are.

Six North Carolina cities, including two in the Piedmont Triad, made appearances on the list.

The results for those cities varied widely with some being among the safest in the country, others in the middle and one towards the lower tier of the list.

The cities are ranked based on these three weighted factors:

Home & Community Safety: 50 points Factors include the number of violent crimes, amount of first responders, traffic fatalities, drug-poisoning deaths and road quality

Natural Disaster Risk : 30 points Factors include the risk of earthquakes, flooding, hail, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires

: Financial Safety: 20 points Factors include unemployment rates, the share of uninsured people, debt-to-income ratios, poverty rates, job security and employment growth



Without further ado, here’s how North Carolina cities were ranked on the list of 182 U.S. cities with #1 being the safest and #180 being the least safe.

···

Fayetteville, North Carolina: #138

Home & Community Safety Natural Disaster Risk Financial Safety 140 51 151 Fayetteville’s rankings in the three weighted factors

The home of Fort Bragg and award-winning artist J. Cole is ranked as the least safe NC city on the list.

Factors holding down Fayetteville include its ranking in the bottom 40 of the list for both Home & Community Safety as well as Financial Safety.

Fayetteville does rank as an above-average city in terms of safety from Natural Disaster Risk.

Greensboro, North Carolina: #69

Home & Community Safety Natural Disaster Risk Financial Safety 102 33 67 Greensboro’s rankings in the three weighted factors

More specifically to the Piedmont Triad, Greensboro comes in as an above-average city in terms of overall safety.

The number one factor holding down Greensboro is its slightly below-average ranking in terms of Home & Community Safety which is the largest weighted factor in the rankings.

Greensboro ranks as a solidly above-average city in terms of Financial Safety.

Greensboro’s most positive factor is safety from Natural Disaster Risk where it ranks near the top 30 nationally due to its position in Central NC.

Durham, North Carolina: #53

Home & Community Safety Natural Disaster Risk Financial Safety 82 42 34 Durham’s rankings in the three weighted factors

Next up on the list is Durham which comes in with a solidly above-average ranking nationally despite being fourth out of six ranked NC cities.

The main factor dragging down Durham’s ranking is its barely above-average rankings for Home & Community Safety.

Working in Durham’s favor is the fact that it ranks in the top 45 for both safety from Natural Disaster Risk and Financial Safety.

Charlotte, North Carolina: #43

Home & Community Safety Natural Disaster Risk Financial Safety 69 57 36 Charlotte’s rankings in the three weighted factors

Coming in at number three for safest cities in NC is its most populous city, Charlotte.

In the case of Charlotte, we see the impact that Home & Community Safety has on the rankings as it vaulted The Queen City 10 spots ahead of Durham despite Charlotte ranking lower in all other factors.

Charlotte’s best factor is its ranking in the top 40 for financial safety, which is not surprising given its status as a banking center.

Charlotte also makes a strong case for its spot in the rankings by ranking well above the average in all three factors.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina: #12

Home & Community Safety Natural Disaster Risk Financial Safety 26 40 59 Winston-Salem’s rankings in the three weighted factors

The second safest city in North Carolina hails from the Piedmont Triad in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem is in the upper tier of safest cities in the entire nation with its ranking in the top 15 nationally.

While Winston-Salem ranks lower than Charlotte and Durham in terms of Financial Safety, it vaults into the upper tier of the national rankings thanks to its top 30 ranking in Home & Community Safety.

Also, much like its Piedmont Triad neighbor, Winston-Salem offers great protection from Natural Disaster Risk.

Raleigh, North Carolina: #9

Home & Community Safety Natural Disaster Risk Financial Safety 19 55 24 Raleigh’s rankings in the three weighted factors

The safest city in North Carolina is its capital, Raleigh.

Not only is Raleigh ranked as the safest city in the Tar Heel State but it also ranks among the top 10 in the nation and number one in the Southeastern U.S.

The top factor for Raleigh is its Home & Community Safety ranking which is the best in the state and top 20 nationally.

Not far behind for reasons that Raleigh is so highly ranked is its Financial Safety Ranking which is also the best in the state and top 25 nationally.

While its safety from Natural Disaster Risk is the second worst in NC, that ranking still places it well above average nationally.

···

The full 180-city list can be viewed below.

