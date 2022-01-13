Helmet camera video shows crews face house fire on Hertford Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Helmet camera video offered an inside look as crews fought a fire in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department reponded to a fire on the 600 block of Hertford Road at about 5:51 a.m. Thursday,

At about 6:15 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department posted video to Twitter showing the fire from the outside of the home. A second video from the scene offering a view inside was released shortly before 9 a.m.

The videos show visible flames inside the home with smoke pouring out of an entryway.

No word on if anyone was inside at the time of the fire or injured. No word on the cause of the fire.