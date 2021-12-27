Helmet camera footage shows Winston-Salem Fire Department fighting townhome fire on Saint Marks Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefights fought a townhome fire Monday morning.

It took firefighters with Winston-Salem Fire Department about thirty minutes to get a fire at a townhome on the 2900 block of Saint Marks Road under control.

No one was hurt, but a family and their dog were displaced.

It’s not clear if any other townhome units were impacted by the blaze, which the fire department described as a two-alarm fire in a tweet.

The Red Cross will be assisting with helping those who were displaced.