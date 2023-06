WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers and heavy equipment operators are at a property on Monday afternoon.

Officials are using excavation equipment to dig on Everidge Road. Forensic vehicles are also on the scene.

Officers have been on Everidge Road since before noon and say they plan to be out there for a while longer.

It is unclear at this time why they are at Everidge Road.

This is a developing story.