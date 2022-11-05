LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington.

At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, so much so that firefighters could not safely search the home.

Crews began work to put out the flames, and the fire was under control in less than an hour.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross responded to the scene to help the resident.

No word on the cause of the fire.