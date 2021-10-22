Heated Rural Hall town council meeting leads to several town officials resigning at the same time

RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials in Rural Hall set a moment in history by quitting their positions at the same time during a heated Thursday town council meeting.

According to town officials, three council members and the town manager quit during the meeting, and Mayor Timothy Finchum appointed Terry Bennet to occupy one of the three chairs.

Officials said each person wrote a letter of resignation explaining why they chose to leave during the meeting.

During the meeting, officials said the former Mayor Pro Tem John McDermon, stated he was harassed with numerous calls and threatening text messages about an alleged investigation into $1 million of the town’s money and about the town manager.

The Rural Hall town council held an emergency afternoon meeting where Mayor Finchum appointed Eddie Horn as a new member of the council and Frank James as interim town manager.

During the meeting, officials said they plan to leave the last remaining council chair open for applications for the public to apply for.

Officials said the emergency meeting took place days before the election on November 2.

The next public meeting is set for October 25 at 10:30 a.m., the council plans to appoint a new interim town attorney.