ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Maple Avenue in Alamance County, according to the E.M. Holt Fire Department.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to reports of a crash involving an entrapment on Maple Avenue.

Crews on scene after a head-on crash on Maple Avenue in Alamance County. (Courtesy of EM Holt Fire Department)

Crews on scene after a head-on crash on Maple Avenue in Alamance County. (Courtesy of EM Holt Fire Department)

Crews on scene after a head-on crash on Maple Avenue in Alamance County. (Courtesy of EM Holt Fire Department)

Crews on scene after a head-on crash on Maple Avenue in Alamance County. (Courtesy of EM Holt Fire Department)

Crews on scene after a head-on crash on Maple Avenue in Alamance County. (Courtesy of EM Holt Fire Department)

Crews on scene after a head-on crash on Maple Avenue in Alamance County. (Courtesy of EM Holt Fire Department)

Crews on scene after a head-on crash on Maple Avenue in Alamance County. (Courtesy of EM Holt Fire Department)

According to the E.M. Holt Fire Department, two vehicles crashed head-on. Photos from the scene show a red Jeep Liberty and a blue Kia Soul, both with significant damage to their front ends. One person had to be extricated from the vehicle before being airlifted to a hospital. A second patient was taken to the hospital by Alamance County EMS.

The Holt Fire Department did not state specifically where the crash happened on Maple Avenue, which runs about five miles from West Davis Street in Burlington to Big Alamance Creek.

The fire department says North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.