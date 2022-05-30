REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) —Reidsville Police Department has issued a statement to a suspect still wanted in a shooting.

On May 8, officers responded to West Harrison Street about a shooting. A man and a teen were hit by gunfire. Both went to the hospital.

Reidsville police say they believe Rayshawn Hairston and Victor McCollum were involved in the shooting. They obtained warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Victor McCollum

On May 27, officials located Rayshawn Hairston in an apartment off of Marcellus Street in Reidsville. He refused to leave but eventually surrendered to the police.

He was charged with the following out of Rockingham County:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Burglary

Discharge Firearm into Occupied Property

two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Resisting a Public Officer

In Guilford County, he had three warrants for his arrest and a charge for assault on a female. He had two additional arrest warrants in Davidson County.

Victor McCollum is still wanted by Reidsville Police, and police chief Ray Gibson issued a statement. “I want everyone to know that gun violence will not be tolerated in Reidsville. We will use all resources available to find you and place you under arrest. We are still seeking Victor McCullom for his part in this shooting. I encourage McCullom to turn himself in. He will be next. We are also seeking Wayne Anthony Lee, Jr. for a recent shooting. We will not give up. They both need to quit looking over their shoulders and turn themselves into the Reidsville Police Department or any other law enforcement agency.”

Anyone with information about the location of Victor McCullom and Wayne Anthony Lee, Jr. is encouraged to call the Reidsville Police Department at (336) 349-1010.