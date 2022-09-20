ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of Devin Clark is looking for answers as to who is responsible for his death and the death of a young Orange County Girl.

Over a hundred people gathered on the field of Eastern Alamance High School to mourn the loss of their classmate 18-year-old Devin Clark, who was shot and killed in Orange County.

The vigil was held on the field where Clark’s grandfather Dexter Maurice Sr. said he spent most of his time after school.

“He would always talk about making it to the pros, I would always get him laughs and say “son, you know what you got to give up and you know what you’re going have to give, got to get them grades up and make it through school,” said Maurice Sr.

Students, Clark’s teammates and faculty surrounded his family as they cried, prayed and spoke about the person they will miss.

“It’s great to know that he had that big of an impact on school kids and that really goes to show he was the person he always presented at home, he had so much love,” said Maurice Sr.

Clark was one of two of the victims identified Monday by Western Orange County Sheriff’s Office that died Sunday afternoon, the other victim was 14-year-old Lyric Woods.

Deputies said Clark and Woods were killed Sunday around 3 p.m. on Buckhorn Road in Orange County. Deputies said their bodies were discovered just off the “powerline easement” in Western Orange County.

“I felt like I lost a family member, and I cried, and I just remember when I got the news I let go of the phone and I curled up like a baby, I cried.,” said LJ Flintall, Clark’s coach and mentor.

Flintall said in the years that Clark was in the Burlington Bulls mentorship program he aspired to show leadership and growth on the football field and in his personal life.

Deputies confirmed the two deaths as a homicide after they said both Clark and Woods were both shot to death.

Deputies said the bodies of Clark and Woods were discovered by men riding four-wheelers.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the state medical examiner’s office will be working to confirm the identity of Clark and Woods to get an official cause of their death.

Friends of Clark have set up a GOFUNDME to help pay for his funeral arrangements. Another vigil will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5 p.m. on West Holt Street in Alamance County.