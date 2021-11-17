Hazmat team on scene after suspicious material found at Greensboro apartment complex

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating suspicious materials reportedly found at an apartment complex on Adams Farm Parkway in Greensboro.

On Wednesday afternoon, police shut down Adams Farm Parkway between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive due to an investigation.

The Greensboro Fire Department said the situation is being handled Greensboro police.

A hazmat team is at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter