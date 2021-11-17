Hazmat team on scene after suspicious material found at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating suspicious materials reportedly found at an apartment complex on Adams Farm Parkway in Greensboro.

On Wednesday afternoon, police shut down Adams Farm Parkway between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive due to an investigation.

The Greensboro Fire Department said the situation is being handled Greensboro police.

A hazmat team is at the scene.

