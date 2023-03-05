HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — The Haw River Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly kicked open a patrol car window and escaped police custody.

At 8:02 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 400 block of Glen Oaks Drive after getting a report of a domestic disturbance.

While police were still en route to the scene, they say they discovered that the suspect was allegedly threatening “deadly violence on anyone responding to the residence.”

The first officer on the scene made contact with someone inside the home. The resident told the officer that there were several firearms in the back bedroom of the home laying on the bed.

Police on the scene were able to make contact with the suspect, Cameron Allen Maricle, 34.

Cameron Allen Maricle (HRPD)

When officers attempted to detain Maricle during the investigation, police say that he “physically resisted.”

Maricle would eventually be detained in handcuffs and placed into the backseat of a marked patrol car.

While the investigation was still ongoing, police say that Maricle was able to kick out the rear passenger window of the patrol car and escape the scene.

Police say that he was last known to be handcuffed and the damage to the vehicle is estimated at $300.

A manhunt immediately ensued with surrounding law enforcement agencies. Maricle was not located after many hours of searching.

The investigation revealed that Maricle was in possession of multiple firearms despite his status as a convicted felon.

A search warrant conducted at the home led to police seizing two AR-15 style rifles, a 50 BMG caliber rifle, and a handgun. Police say that one of the AR-15s was reported stolen from Orange County.

Anyone with information about Maricle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Haw River Police Department at (336) 578-4141 or Alamance County-Wide CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.