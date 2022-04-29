ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was holding his girlfriend and her kids against their will was arrested in Alamance County.

Deputies responded to Cedar Hill Drive in Haw River around 6:30 p.m. and they spoke with a family member who told them that a woman and her children were inside and that they thought she was “in distress.”

After that, they tried to get the woman and her boyfriend to come outside, but they refused. According to deputies, there was domestic violence history with the two people involved, so deputies forced entry.

They found Dustin Wayne Cook hiding in a closet.

Upon investigating, deputies say that they learned that the woman and her kids were being held in the house against their will and not allowed to leave.

Cook was arrested and charged with three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and then served with five outstanding warrants for probation violations and failure to appear.

He was given a $103,000 secured bond.