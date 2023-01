DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping for information and the safe return of one of their miniature horses.

Takota was last seen in his pasture in Denton at the end of December. According to his owner, deer damaged the fence around the pasture and Takota and two other mini horses escaped.

Those two mini horses have returned but Takota has not.

If you have seen Takota, please call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Offce.