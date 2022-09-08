GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Do you wonder when the Greensboro Urban Loop might be finished? Do you have a thought about an intersection in need of an update? A road that is too narrow? Do you want to have a voice about what happens with Bryan Boulevard or I-73 north to the Virginia border?

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is in its show-and-tell phase, and it wants to have some give-and-take with you, too, about its 10-year transportation plan for the region.

All next week you can visit NCDOT’s office at 1584 Yanceyville Road in Greensboro to learn and provide input about the plans for all state roadways in District 7, which includes Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Caswell and Orange counties.

Greensboro Urban Loop has one missing section (NCDOT)

Officials call this the State Transportation Improvement Program, and it covers plans, funding and calendars through 2033. That plan originally was unveiled in May, NCDOT said in a release.

There are dozens of projects, some of which spill across county lines. The ideas for I-73 north from Madison include input from officials in Virginia, too.

But these plans aren’t limited to highways and roads. They include plans for Piedmont Triad International Airport. There are plans for street widening, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, trails and park improvements.

And, yes, there are more details about the future I-73, the future I-785 and the future I-840 – that is the Greensboro Urban Loop – and plenty of nips and tucks and refurbs for I-40 and I-85.

The Urban Loop, which is missing only the section between North Elm Street and U.S. 29, is scheduled to be finished no later than next spring, Division Planning Engineer Stephen Robinson confirmed to WGHP.

NCDOT updates this plan every two years, and projects scheduled in the first five years generally are “considered to be committed,” the release said.

But priorities could change based on cost, labor pools, supplies and other factors. There also is a system for swapping the order of projects as long as funding is in place.

Public input helps to inform how the STIP is developed, the release said. There is more detailed information at NCDOT STIP.

To respond to any of this, you can ask questions of Robinson at 336-487-0000 or by email at the department’s online portal.

If you don’t want to comment at the public sessions during the open house, you can submit comments online and participate in an online survey to indicate which projects matter most to you.

There are aids and accommodations for disabled persons, with as much advance notice as possible requested.