CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Harris Teeter shared a warning with ten customers who bought a specific ground beef product that may have metal shavings inside on Monday at Tanglewood Commons.

The company issued a voluntary recall for the beef bought at the Harris Teeter on 4150 Clemmons Road in Clemmons.

The recall is isolated to the Tanglewood Commons Harris Teeter. The company has told eight of the 10 shoppers so far.

The product included in the recall is HT Premium Ground Beef 80% lean UPC: 20027600000.

The affected product has been removed from the store.

If you bought the product, Harris Teeter is asking you to return it for a double money-back refund. Customers with questions should contact Harris Teeter’s Customer Relations Department at 1-800-432-6111, and select option two.