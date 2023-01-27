ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Violations at an Asheboro daycare that abruptly closed last month go back for years, according to NCDHHS paperwork.

Harmony Place daycare lost its license in Feb. 2020, stemming from an incident in Aug. 2019 where a child was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a wooden porch swing.

The swing was deemed age-inappropriate for preschool children and was among multiple safety hazards outlined in the documents, such as poisonous holly berries being accessible by children.

An inspection determined that the children were not adequately supervised at all times. Sometime after the revocation, they got their license back and continued operating, until December 2022 when the business closed.

The owner said that she was retiring and the daycare would change ownership, but it hasn’t reopened yet, and parents were left scrambling to find alternate care for their children.

The state opened another investigation into Harmony Palce in Sept. 2022, finding multiple violations it labeled as “child maltreatment.”

On Aug. 30, a 2-year-old was bitten by another child in the chest. The staff didn’t know until the parent reported the marks the next day.

On Sept. 1, 55 children were looked after by four staff members on the playground at once.

As children left for the day on Sept. 1, the staff failed to document the times.

A child was bitten multiple times and found crying after being heard by a staff member. The center did not document the incident.

A new license application has been filed for the property, and it will be inspected before the license is granted.