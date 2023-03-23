ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a handgun and marijuana were found in a student’s vehicle at Eastern Alamance High School.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies say that a handgun and marijuana were found in a student’s vehicle at the school.

School administrators confiscated the items and turned them over to the School Resource Officer.

ASCO detectives are currently investigating. There was no lockdown or disruption on campus as a result of the incident.

The ACSO released the following statement:

“The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office ask that parents, grandparents, and/or guardians of students be aware of your child’s activities and explain to them that weapons and drugs on campus are dangerous and illegal.”

The Alamance-Burlington School System has a zero-tolerance policy for illegal substances and weapons on school property.