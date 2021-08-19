Hammocks lined with over 7 lbs of cocaine destined for Winston-Salem intercepted by Customs agents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Customs officers seized almost 7.5 lbs of cocaine heading for Winston-Salem.

Customs and Border Protection Officers in Memphis examined two shipments that were being sent from southern Mexico to two separate addresses in Winston-Salem. The two addresses were about ten minutes apart.

The two packages both had brightly colored woven hammocks in them. During an X-Ray, anomalies within the handles of the hammock prompted officers to call for a K9.

Cutting open the hammocks, 3.4 kilograms, or about 7.5 pounds of cocaine was found to be hidden within the handles.

“Cocaine is an extreme stimulant so it’s ironic it was being smuggled in a hammock for relaxing,” said Michael Neipert, Director of the Area Port of Memphis. “I’m proud my officers kept this cocaine from getting to its destination.”