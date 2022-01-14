Gunshot victim arrives at hospital after shooting on Brookline Street, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is recovering after being shot, police say.

According to Winston-Salem police, officers responded to a call about shots being fired at the 300 block of East Brookline Street just after 10 p.m. on Thursday. On the scene they found multiple shell casings behind an apartment building and an unoccupied vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

While officers were on the scene, a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police believe this person was shot on Brookline Street.

They remain in the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

No other victims or property damage has been identified in this case, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.