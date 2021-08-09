Gunshot hits vehicle on US 29 in Greensboro; driver suffers minor injuries, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver says their vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving on U.S. 29 south in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 9:15 a.m. Monday, police responded to an aggravated assault at the Circle K on the 3600 block of Rehobeth Church Road.

At the scene, the victim told police that they were driving on U.S. 29 south, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone shot their vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

No word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.