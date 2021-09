WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A handgun was found on a student at Parkland High School on Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The gun was found after a tip from a community member led to a search of the student.

The student will face charges for having a weapon on school grounds.

No students or staff were threatened or harmed, and there was no altercation, the sheriff’s office said.