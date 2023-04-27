ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – An 8th-grader was found to be in possession of a gun in Rockingham County, according to the school district.

Rockingham County Schools say that on Thursday, a student reported that an 8th grader possibly had a gun on campus to administrators.

The SRO and local law enforcement worked together and found the firearm. “At no time were students or staff threatened or harmed during this event,” the school district writes.

We applaud the students who heard something and said something to RMS staff. This quick action allowed administration to immediately address the issue and safely resolve the situation within minutes. The safety of our students, staff and school community is our greatest responsibility and we appreciate the students, staff and law enforcement that helped to resolve this situation quickly and keep Reidsville Middle School safe. Rockingham County Schools

The school district will have counselors and crisis support teams available to students who feel like they need them Thursday and Friday.

The accused student has been suspected and Reidsville Police Department has taken over the investigation.