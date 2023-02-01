FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was reportedly found in the possession of a Glenn High School student, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
The FCSO released the following statement:
“We sought juvenile petitions for possession of a firearm on school campus, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapon, and resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer. As a result, the individual received a secure custody order and was transported to a juvenile detention center. No further information will be released due to the incident involving a juvenile.”Statement from FCSO
