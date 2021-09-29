Gun found in student’s backpack at Paisley IB Magnet School in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found at Paisley IB Magnet School on Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Information from a community member led to the recovery of a handgun from a student’s backpack, the sheriff’s office said.

All students and staff are safe.

The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus.

Because the student is a juvenile, their identity will not be released.

“We will continue to work through these issues, but more importantly we will continue to work through them together. The issues we are working through, are issues that affect our future and our children. And the future needs us now. So let’s continue to work together, stand together, and make our schools and our community safer,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

This is the fourth gun found this year at the campus shared by Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School. The first three, however, were BB guns.