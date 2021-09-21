Gun found in backpack at Reynolds High School by SRO; juvenile student charged

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was charged on Tuesday after a gun was found in a backpack at Reynolds High School, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around noon, a Forsyth County deputy assigned as a school resource officer found a gun in a student’s backpack at Reynolds High School.

Deputies and investigators with the Winston-Salem Police Department recovered a handgun on the Reynolds High School campus.

The SRO found the student and secured the weapon without incident. All students and teachers were unharmed.

The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus. Since the student is a juvenile, no further identifying information will be released.

“We work 24/7 to gather and monitor intelligence that keeps our community safe. We are doing all we can with the resources allocated to us. We must continue to partner with one another throughout our community to continue to be proactive instead of reactive. Working together, we can transform not only our schools but the future of our community,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation–or any other criminal activity -should contact the FCSO directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.