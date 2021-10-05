2 juveniles charged after stolen gun found at Northeast Guilford High School

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies found two juveniles with a stolen handgun on the Northeast High School campus Monday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a school resource officer investigated after a report of a gun on campus.

The SRO and school administration found the two suspects with a stolen gun in a vehicle in the school parking lot during dismissal Monday at Northeast Guilford High School.

The two juveniles were charged with possession of a weapon on educational property and possession of a stolen firearm.

The sheriff’s office does not plan to release more information about the suspects due to their ages.

This comes after a flurry of threats and guns being found on campuses across the Triad. Sunday evening a juvenile was arrested for threatening to “nuke” High Point Central High School and another teenager was arrested for making threats against various Guilford County high schools two weeks ago.

There have been five separate gun-related incidents in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools since the deadly Mount Tabor shooting on Sept. 1, with guns being found at Parkland High School, Reynolds High School, Mount Tabor High School and Paisley IB Magnet School across the month of September.