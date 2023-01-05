JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports that officials found the gun after body scanners at the school alerted staff on Thursday morning.

The gun was found in a student’s backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. The department plans to release more details shortly.

The school district released the following statement:

Today, at Ragsdale High School, a touchless security screener alerted staff of a weapon being brought onto campus, resulting in law enforcement confiscating a gun. The weapon was discovered as soon as the student arrived and no one was threatened or harmed. The High Point Police Department is leading an investigation, and proper school disciplinary action is being followed in accordance with the student code of conduct. GCS installed touchless security screeners at all comprehensive high schools before the start of the traditional 2022-2023 school year.

This is a developing story.