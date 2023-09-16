ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Elkin Police Department and Elkin City Schools have released a joint statement after a gun was found at Elkin Elementary School.

At around 3:13 p.m. on Friday, Emily Rycroft, the principal of Elkin Elementary, received a tip that a handgun and loaded magazine were found in a student’s bookbag.

All students were off-campus by 3:13 p.m.

Rycroft alerted Elkin police. The school district and police then began to investigate.

The investigation took several hours, a statement was sent to families in the school district at 6:06 p.m.; as soon as police granted permission for interim superintendent Tracee McManus to do so.

As a result of the investigation, a juvenile petition will be issued. The school district says that school disciplinary policies will be followed.

McManus says no one was hurt. The investigation is still ongoing and there is no threat to any students or staff at Elkin Elementary.

Due to the age of the student involved no further information is allowed to be released.

Both the school district and police department emphasized the need for secure storing of firearms and parents educating their children on firearm safety.

Elkin police say they will increase their presence on all Elkin City Schools campuses next week.

You can read the full joint statement below:

On Friday, September 15, after the school day had ended at approximately 3:13, the principal of Elkin Elementary School received information that a handgun and a loaded magazine were located in a student’s book bag. At this point, all students were off campus. Given this information, Mrs. Emily Rycroft, Elkin Elementary principal, immediately contacted the Elkin Police Department. She and others from the Elkin City Schools’ administrative team began working with Captain Tulbert and Detective Lt. Vanhoy of the Elkin Police Department to investigate the information. Throughout the afternoon, the Elkin Police Department continually updated the administrative team about the progress of their investigation. This process took several hours. As soon as Mrs. Tracee McManus, interim superintendent, was granted permission from the police department to send a statement, she informed the Elkin families by sending a ConnectEd message at 6:06 p.m. Due to the age of the student involved, no other information can be released. Juvenile petitions will be issued and school disciplinary policies will be followed in the process. The investigation continues at this time. There is no threat to students or staff on the campus. We encourage everyone to securely store your firearms and to educate your children about firearm safety. Student safety is the highest priority for Elkin City Schools and the Elkin Police Department, and we are all working diligently everyday to insure the safety of children. We appreciate everyone’s efforts to work with us in that process. We are grateful for the support of the Elkin Police Department. With their assistance, the situation was handled efficiently and appropriately. The police department will increase their presence on all campuses next week. Joint Press Release from Elkin City Schools and the Elkin Police Department