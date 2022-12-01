CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on the campus of Clemmons Middle School on Thursday, according to a statement released to parents by the school.

A student told a staff member that another student may have a weapon. The school was then placed on hold, and a school resource officer found a gun during a search.

The gun was confiscated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

No students were harmed.

The full statement is provided below:

Good evening parents,

This is Sandra Hunter, principal at Clemmons Middle School. Just before dismissal we were made aware of a potential safety issue at our school. A student informed a staff member that another student may have a weapon. Administrators placed the school on a hold and held dismissal and immediately located the student. A search by the school resource officer did reveal a firearm. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office immediately confiscated the weapon. Please know that no students or staff were threatened or harmed, and there was no altercation. We always take these matters seriously. As always, we appreciate students and parents making us aware about anything that is of concern. If you see something or know something, say something! If you have any questions, please contact me. Sandra Hunter, principal at Clemmons Middle School