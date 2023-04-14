DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Serving as a first responder for half a century is an impressive feat, especially when it’s in the same department.

Ken Berrier, a volunteer with Gumtree Fire and Rescue, has spent 50 years dedicating his time to helping others.

Berrier, 73, started his firefighting career in 1972 when a group of men came together to form a fire department for the Gumtree community in northern Davidson County. At the time, the department was established as a way to cut costs, as having a fire department in the area entitled homeowners to a reduction in their home insurance premium.

Since then, the department has grown significantly. In 1973, Berrier was elected as the department’s first fire chief, leading a group of 42 men and a brand-new department. He served in the position for 18 years before stepping down, laying the foundation for the department’s future success.

Reflecting on his career, Berrier acknowledges the learning curve he faced when he was first appointed as fire chief at the young age of 23.

“At 23…you’re kind of young and rambunctious. There are other things that you have priority in, but this was just something I liked and really enjoyed doing,” Berrier said.

Throughout his career, Berrier has witnessed many changes at the department, including an increase in budget from $12,500 in 1974 to $250,000 today.

Despite the changes, Berrier’s dedication to the department and the community has remained steadfast. He is proud to have contributed to the department’s growth and looks forward to continuing to serve as long as his health allows.

To celebrate its 50th year, the department will be hosting a fundraiser in October.

The event aims to attract more volunteers and raise funds to support the department’s continued operation.

Click here to learn more about the department or volunteering.