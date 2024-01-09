GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford Metro’s 911 call center expected an uptick in calls related to severe weather on Tuesday.

“There has been storms that I’ve been a part of that you’ve gotten more calls in a three or four-hour window than you had the rest of the day. It can definitely uptick hundreds, maybe even thousand,” Guilford Metro Senior Shift Supervisor Kellie Zimmerman said.

Guilford Metro 911 call center staff members have been monitoring severe weather notifications and are prepped for the expected increase in emergency calls.

In addition to expecting calls on downed trees and powerlines, they expected calls reporting flooding.

“When it comes to trees, downed power lines … those may be handled slightly different, and we will get a lot of repeat calls,” Zimmerman said. ”So we do just remind our teams to take every call as if it’s new.”

They aim to get more information that can keep them up to date on emergencies.

Even with an increase in call volume, they want to remind people that all calls will still be answered.

“It’s important for callers to know that … if we get inundated with calls, there’s an automatic rollover protocol that our calls will roll over to another center that’s adjacent to us, and their calls are still getting answered,” Zimmerman said.

To help alleviate the increase in call volume, the Guilford Metro 911 call center encourages people to get home a little earlier or stay in place and not be out in the severe weather.