GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19.

On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29m months ago.

Nearly three million people have caught COVID-19 and 25,000 people have died from it in North Carolina since March 2020 when the emergency was first declared.

“We recognize that COVID-19 is still an emergent issue, with the transmission on the rise. While the local state of emergency is being allowed to expire in conjunction with the Governor’s, we want to share with the community that there are resources and processes in place to meet the immediate needs,” said Steven Grose, Guilford County Emergency Management Director.

Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann told the board that the amount of people

receiving vaccines is holding steady. “We continue to offer vaccines in Guilford County for anybody who wants them,” she said. “We will continue to monitor locally and recommend reactivation if appropriate.”