HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County parents are looking to their district leaders to get students back on the pre-pandemic track.

Members of the High Point community brought their concerns to the district Tuesday night after the State Department of Public Instruction released new accountability grades. Seventeen of the 24 schools in High Point had D or F grades this past year.

That’s compared to nine in the 2018-2019 school year, which was the last full school year before the pandemic.

The executive director of the Macedonia Family Resource Center, Dell McCormick, thought this issue was important enough that he should schedule this meeting to bring community members and Guilford County Schools representatives together. But McCormick is not sure everyone left the meeting with their questions answered.

“I think a lot of the questions that…the community was interested in, the district wasn’t quite prepared for,” McCormick said.

McCormick organized the town hall-style meeting that brought at least two dozen community members together to hear from Guilford County Schools representatives on what’s being done to better the district.

Those in attendance included the director of emergency management, the chief of staff and more.

“There are some other things that need to be addressed, whether that be as a result of the pandemic or a lack of resources or teacher deficit or whatever the case may be,” said Bryon Stricklin, who attended the meeting.

Stricklin had concerns about the difference in resources allocated to Greensboro and High Point schools.

“Until we figure out how to solve that and bring that more in balance…we’re going to have more questions,” he said.

It’s a question the district didn’t have an answer to.

“You’re welcome to invite us back for another town hall where we can address those questions about resources and have our financial team here,” said Wanda Edwards, the district’s director of communications. “But tonight, we want to talk about school safety.”

That’s why McCormick called for a second meeting to give district leaders an opportunity to prepare and provide answers.

“Folks in High Point have always believed themselves to be the stepchild of Guilford County to Greensboro,” he said. “They feel like they get put on the back burner. So those types of questions are those that need to be addressed…to satisfy the high point community.”

Safety was another big topic of concern, particularly keeping guns off school buses and campuses.

District leaders said they’ve added new cameras and radios to buses. They also went over the new body scanners at each of the high schools.