GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in the Guilford County jail after being charged with numerous crimes, including human trafficking.

According to court records, Ashley Christine Greene, 36, was charged with nine counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of promoting prostitution and one count of human trafficking.

Warrants state that in June of last year, Greene photographed a teenage victim and posted the photographs on “commercial sex advertisements” and arranged a situation where the minor participated in prostitution. The nine charges of exploitation read that Greene facilitated a minor to engage in sexual activity, “posing unclothed together” for the purpose of taking pictures.

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor occurs when an adult facilitates an underage person to perform in a sexual nature or produces recordings or photos of an underage person in sexual situations. Human trafficking stems from anyone who has another person “held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.” The charge of promoting prostitution refers to the act of compelling another person to engage in prostitution or profiting off of another person engaging in prostitution.

North Carolina-funded sexual assault agencies served 368 human trafficking victims from July 2020 to June 2021, the NCHTC reports citing the North Carolina Department of Administration. In 2020, the state convicted all three federal sex trafficking defendants. RAINN states that, in 2019, 60% of offenders were people who were known to the victim and held a position of trust with them such as a coach or a family member.

Greene’s bond is $500,000.