Guilford County will be under mask mandate until 2022 if vaccination, positivity rates don’t improve, health director says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Health leaders said county residents are doing better when it comes to getting vaccine shots but still need to keep wearing masks and drop the positivity rate below 5%.

Guilford County Health Human Health and Services Advisory Committee held a meeting Wednesday to go over the county’s status in the fight against COVID-19.

Vann said, as of right now, the county will be under the mandate until Jan 2022, unless vaccination rates in the county continue to rise or the positivity rate drops.

“Our mask mandate is in place until January 8 of 2022. We have some provisions in the rule that mentioned, achieving vaccination rates at the county level of 70% or higher and a positivity rate of less than 5%,” said Dr. Vann.

County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said the county is at an 8.9, 14-day positivity and an 11.2 daily positivity rate.

Dr. Vann said one of the key metrics to getting rid of the county mask mandate is to get the positivity rate below 5%.

County leaders said half the population in Guilford County has been fully vaccinated, while 59.9% are ready to get the shot.