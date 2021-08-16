Guilford County delaying enforcement of mask mandate for 10 days

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It will be a few more days before Guilford County can enforce its mask mandate.

The county attorney should have instructed the county health board to give 10 days’ notice of the health rule before meeting and adopting the rule, according to Skip Alston, Guilford County Commissioners chairman and chairman of the Guilford County Health Board.

Because of this, the county mask mandate is not being enforced at this time.

The board will meet on Aug. 26 to vote on enforcing the mandate.

Once it is voted on, the mandate will be effective immediately.

There will be a public hotline for people to report violators. That number is (336) 641-7638.

Alston said he hopes that businesses will take the opportunity between now and the 26th to train on ways to educate customers who are not willing to comply with masks.