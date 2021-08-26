Guilford County to begin enforcing indoor mask mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guildford County Department of Public Health met for a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss the ordinance for the Guilford County mask mandate.

County officials called the virtual meeting because of a procedural error after enforcing the mandate on Aug. 13.

County officials added revisions to the mandate like extending the mandate to Jan 8, 2022, and allowing the removal of a mask to aid in communication with people that have hearing impairments.

Local businesses are rolling with the punches and hoping for the best, following the mandate that was set at 5:30 Thursday evening.

“It’s sort of routine now. The main thing is educating the staff, making sure we’re all educating our guests and by doing that we have added some QR codes for guests to scan on their phones so they can pull up the Guilford County mandate,” Mich Buterbaugh said.

Buterbaugh said his business RED Cinemas has been doing indoor mask-wearing since the original mandate.

Buterbaugh said, for extra safety, they have socially distanced theatre seats and added a UVC filtration system.

Buterbaugh said all venues also have regular electronic static cleaning sanitation.

“It’s nobody’s fault where here right now. We gotta get it through it together so that next year when you and I are standing here, we’re talking about full venues, full music, full movies theaters, our restaurants are all full, and people aren’t afraid to come out anymore and I think that’s what we gotta get over,” Buterbaugh said.

Buterbaugh said that as a thank you to all guests, they also give free refills on popcorn and soda.

Businesses that do not comply with the mandate face citations or fines up to $1,500.

Guilford County’s mask mandate will remain in effect until the county percentage rate is 5% or below or 70% of the county’s residents get vaccinated.